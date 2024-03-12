Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimaraes took to social media following Monday night's 3-2 defeat at Chelsea.

The Brazilian started the match and set-up Alexander Isak's equaliser following Nicolas Jackson's opener in the first half. Cole Palmer restored Chelsea's lead in the second half before substitute Mykhailo Mudryk made it 3-1.

Jacob Murphy scored a late consolation as The Magpies suffered another defeat at Stamford Bridge.

It has been an eventful couple of days for Guimaraes with the player and his partner welcoming the birth of their second son, Pietro, on the eve of the game.

Guimaraes posted an image of himself in action against Chelsea along with the caption (translated from Portuguese): "A very different week with many things happening at the same time!

"I can only be grateful to God for everything you have done in my life! Never lower your head. We continue to seek improvement every day."

Newcastle will be looking for a big improvement when they travel to Manchester City in the FA Cup quarter-final on Saturday (5:30pm kick-off). The Magpies have won just once at the Etihad Stadium and face a City side looking to win a second consecutive FA Cup.