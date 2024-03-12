'Not good' - £35m star ruled out of Manchester City v Newcastle United cup clash after four-week injury blow
Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson was forced off injured after conceding a penalty during Sunday's 1-1 draw with Liverpool at Anfield.
John Stones gave Man City the lead in the first half before Ederson clashed with Darwin Nunez inside the penalty area, hurting himself and conceding a penalty in the process. The Brazilian was able to briefly continue as Alexis Mac Allister made it 1-1 from the spot before being forced off.
Stefan Ortega came on for the remainder of the game and City boss Pep Guardiola cast doubt over Ederson's fitness after the match.
"It doesn't look good," he told beIN Sports. When pressed on the issue in his post-match press conference, Guardiola added: "I don't know right now [how serious it is].
"Looks a little bit [not good], but I don’t know the diagnosis."
It has since been revealed that the goalkeeper will be out for around four weeks, also ruling him out of crucial matches against Arsenal and Aston Villa.
Ederson was forced off injured during the opening stages of Newcastle's 3-2 defeat against Manchester City in January but returned the following match. The 30-year-old is now a doubt for Saturday's FA Cup quarter-final against The Magpies at the Etihad Stadium (5:30pm kick-off). Man City will be hoping to retain the FA Cup having won the competition last season while Newcastle are aiming to reach a first semi-final in the competition since 2005. The FA Cup remains The Magpies' most recent domestic trophy, having previously won the competition in 1955.
But Manchester City have won each of their last nine home matches against Newcastle with an aggregate score of 31-3. The Magpies' only previous win at the Etihad Stadium came in a 2-0 Carabao Cup win in 2014.