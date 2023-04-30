Callum Wilson only started two games out of seven in April for Newcastle but still managed to notch an impressive eight goals to take his tally to 15 for the season. The 31-year-old was a half-time substitute as The Magpies trailed 1-0 against Southampton at St James’ Park before they came from behind to win 3-1.

Eight Premier League goals is the most a Newcastle player has ever scored in a calendar month, beating Alan Shearer’s previous record of seven set in September 1999.

Wilson scored either side of a Theo Walcott own goal to help United secure an eighth win in their last nine Premier League matches.

Following the match, Wilson took to Instagram to post: “April’s been fun. Bring on May. UNITED.”

Bruno Guimaraes responded to the post by writing: “Player of the month by miles.”

The sentiment was echoed by Newcastle defender Sven Botman, who also replied with: “POTM.”

Meanwhile, Magpies co-owner Mehrdad Ghodoussi said: “Weetabix.”

Wilson’s 15 goal return is his best ever over a Premier League season as he looks to add to his tally and help Newcastle qualify for the Champions League in their final five matches.

