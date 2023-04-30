News you can trust since 1849
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago Jeff Stelling leaving Sky Sports after 30 years with Soccer Saturday
6 hours ago Hardcore coronation fans already camped outside Buckingham Palace
7 hours ago One dead and seven injured in Cornwall nightclub knife attack
11 hours ago Ferry runs aground with baby on board after smoke in engine room
11 hours ago Coronation Street actress Barbara Young dies aged 92
1 day ago Eurovision acts land in Liverpool ahead of Song Contest

Bruno Guimaraes names his Newcastle United player of the month ‘by miles’ after record broken

Bruno Guimaraes was adamant about who Newcastle United’s player of the month for April should be.

Dominic Scurr
By Dominic Scurr
Published 30th Apr 2023, 21:12 BST- 1 min read

Callum Wilson only started two games out of seven in April for Newcastle but still managed to notch an impressive eight goals to take his tally to 15 for the season. The 31-year-old was a half-time substitute as The Magpies trailed 1-0 against Southampton at St James’ Park before they came from behind to win 3-1.

Eight Premier League goals is the most a Newcastle player has ever scored in a calendar month, beating Alan Shearer’s previous record of seven set in September 1999.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Wilson scored either side of a Theo Walcott own goal to help United secure an eighth win in their last nine Premier League matches.

Most Popular

Following the match, Wilson took to Instagram to post: “April’s been fun. Bring on May. UNITED.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Bruno Guimaraes responded to the post by writing: “Player of the month by miles.”

The sentiment was echoed by Newcastle defender Sven Botman, who also replied with: “POTM.”

Meanwhile, Magpies co-owner Mehrdad Ghodoussi said: “Weetabix.”

Wilson’s 15 goal return is his best ever over a Premier League season as he looks to add to his tally and help Newcastle qualify for the Champions League in their final five matches.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

United host Arsenal at St James’ Park next Sunday (4:30pm kick-off).

Related topics:Callum WilsonSouthamptonPremier LeagueAlan ShearerTheo Walcott