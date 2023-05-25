Bruno Guimaraes ‘needs rest’ after Newcastle United injuries take toll

Playing almost every week for Newcastle barring a three game suspension and early-season hamstring issue, Guimaraes’ season has been littered with niggly injuries, mostly to his right ankle. The Brazilian said after injuring his ankle before playing the full 90-minutes against Brentford that he would have to have the injury assessed over the summer.

His frustration was clear, but he has managed to continue to play an important role at Newcastle as the club secured Champions League football for the first time in 20 years.

When Guimaraes first joined Newcastle when the club were in a relegation battle midway through the 2021-22 campaign, he surprised many by discussing his Champions League ambitions with the club. While at the time the Championship looked far more likely than the Champions League, the Brazilian international helped The Magpies stay up and progress significantly this season.

Monday night’s 0-0 draw with Leicester City at St James’ Park confirmed a top four finish for Newcastle. But even the ever-ambitious Guimaraes didn’t expect things to happen so quickly.

“To be honest, no I didn’t expect it,” admitted the 25-year-old. “People said that ‘Bruno is crazy’ and now we’ve got Champions League now in my first full season.

“This [season] has been so long for me, so many injuries - ankle, hamstring - disappointed by the World Cup but what a season it was. In the end everything was all right, we got Champions League after 20 years so what an achievement and I think everyone is very happy.”

Despite his injury issues, Guimaraes has still managed to play 39 games for Newcastle in all competitions this season - scoring five goals.

The midfielder has admitted his ankle is ‘weak’ heading into the final match of the season at Chelsea on Sunday (4:30pm kick-off), where he remains keen to play and see the season out on a high. Newcastle could still secure a third place finish in the Premier League this weekend ahead of Manchester United.

“I’ve had many injuries in a short time so my ankle is weak because I had five [knocks] in one month. Now I feel all right and I will get some rest for my ankle and see but now I feel fine.

“Of course I want to play and if we have the numbers I should play every game because I think the number six, just me could do that for the team to help the team behind and to get the team in attack.

“I was one key player for the way we have been playing. Every game I would like to play and I’m happy because I did.”