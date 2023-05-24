News you can trust since 1849
Newcastle United set to announce £25m deal this summer as latest commercial plans made public

Newcastle United are still exploring options for a main front of shirt sponsor for the 2023-24 campaign as they continue to make moves behind the scenes.

Dominic Scurr
By Dominic Scurr
Published 24th May 2023, 16:00 BST- 2 min read

Newcastle have negotiated an early exit from the sponsorship deal with FUN88 worth around £6.5million per-season in order to explore more lucrative commercial deals as the club prepares for Champions Leaguefootball next season.

The Gazette understands the club have been in discussions with three middle-eastern based companies regarding a club record sponsorship deal worth around £25million per-season. Saudi-based events company Sela are reportedly leading the way and are in advanced talks to secure a shirt sponsorship deal, according to Sky.

And to aid with Newcastle’s more rigorous commercial strategy moving forward, the club are looking to appoint a commercial executive assistant. The role involves supporting chief commercial officer Peter Silverstone and acting as the ‘gatekeeper and representative of the CCO, working proactively and collaboratively and contributing to the success of the commercial department and the club as a whole’.

Newcastle’s commercial team is self-described as ‘all hands on deck’ and will expect the new executive assistant to play a pivotal role moving forward. Applications for the position close on June 1.

Since Newcastle was taken over in October 2021, the club’s commercial revenue has increased. This has been no small part down to the acquisition of Arab online retailer Noon.com, also partly-owned by PIF, as the club’s sleeve sponsors in a deal worth £7.5million per-season.

The Magpies have also secured commercial deals with companies such as Monster Energy, Sportsbreaks.com, Parimatch, Tomket Tyres and Dr. Cinik for the 2022-23 campaign. But with Champions Leaguefootball now on the table for the 2023-24 campaign, Newcastle will be able to negotiate more lucrative commercial deals that represent ‘fair market value’.

Eddie Howe’s side have one match to play in the 2022-23 season as they travel to Chelsea on Sunday (4:30pm kick-off) with a top four finish already secured but third place still up for grabs ahead of Manchester United.

