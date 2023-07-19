Joelinton missed the 2-1 win at Rangers on Tuesday night due to a visa issue. The Brazilian was in London on Tuesday and will not travel with the rest of the squad to the United States on Wednesday as a result.

Newcastle will face Aston Villa, Chelsea and Brighton & Hove Albion as part of the Premier League Summer Series which will see the team play in Philadelphia, Atlanta and New Jersey respectively.

United’s first friendly match against Villa will take place on July 23 and head coach Howe is hoping to have Joelinton back available for the match. The 26-year-old is yet to feature so far this pre-season after having an extended break following international duty with Brazil.

It was Joelinton’s first senior call-up for his country as they faced Guinea and Senegal last month.

Explaining Joelinton’s absence at Ibrox, Howe told reporters: “It was a late complication. Joe knew he had to go to London [Tuesday] because there was complications with the visa.

“We hope he can join us in America but he probably won’t come with us initially, but within a couple of days.”

