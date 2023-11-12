Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Newcastle United lost 2-0 at AFC Bournemouth on Saturday evening - here are five talking points from the match.

Eddie Howe names two full Premier League debutants for a depleted Newcastle United

Newcastle went into the game with 11 players unavailable due to injury and suspension with Callum Wilson's hamstring injury worse than initially suggested and Bruno Guimaraes suspended.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As a result, Eddie Howe handed a first Premier League start for midfielder Lewis Miley. At age 17 years and 195 days, Miley became Newcastle's youngest ever starter in the Premier League as he replaced Guimaraes in the side.

And at left-back, 19-year-old Lewis Hall was handed his first Premier League start for the club following his summer loan move from Chelsea.

After the 2-0 defeat at Borussia Dortmund on Tuesday, Howe welcomed Anthony Gordon and Miguel Almiron back to the starting line-up in place of Tino Livramento and the injured Wilson.

But the match at the Vitality Stadium would ultimately see Newcastle's injury issues go from bad to worse.

A fresh injury for Newcastle United

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bournemouth had the better of Newcastle in the early stages of the game with Nick Pope forced into a number of good saves.

After surviving a hamstring injury scare with Fabian Schar going down before opting to continue early on, The Magpies were dealt a major blow as Miguel Almiron went down with a hamstring issue on the half-hour mark.

The Paraguayan was promptly withdrawn as Matt Ritchie came on in his place.

Miguel Almiron goes down injured for Newcastle.

On Almiron's injury, Howe said after the game: "It's a hamstring problem, I hope it's not serious. We don't know at this moment in time just how bad it is."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Magpies also saw 18-year-old Ben Parkinson handed his competitive Newcastle debut in the second half with Howe ending the match with a makeshift 11 given all the injuries.

Sean Longstaff also went down in the second half but, like Schar, was able to see out the match despite the concerns.

Bruno Guimaraes a big miss for Newcastle United - cause for concern?

Howe said ahead of the match that Newcastle wouldn't be able to replace Bruno Guimaraes in the side, such is the Brazilian's importance to the way the team plays.

But a long away trip to a Bournemouth side who had won just one league game could be seen as the preferred match to miss.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But it quickly became evident that United lacked something without Guimaraes' calming but combative presence in the middle of the park - much like they did in their previous trip to the Vitality Stadium in February.

Bruno Guimaraes is a key figure at Newcastle United.

"Bruno [Guimaraes] was a huge miss," Howe said afterwards. "You can see the impact he has on our midfield on the back of today's performance.

"Hopefully we get him back if he comes back from international duty in good condition."

The 25-year-old has now missed seven Premier League matches for Newcastle since his £40million arrival from Lyon in January 2022, and The Magpies have failed to win any. It's certainly a cause for concern just how reliable Howe's side seem to be on one player.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A key to United's success this season will be keeping Guimaraes on the pitch or finding a way to cope when he's not.

Newcastle United's away day woes continue

For all Newcastle's good form and turnaround in the Premier League until Saturday, Howe's side have struggled to pick up wins on the road this season.

The exception, of course, being the club's record 8-0 away win at Sheffield United back in September. But that was The Magpies only three points picked up this season on their travels.

Newcastle have lost to Manchester City, Brighton & Hove Albion and now Bournemouth on the road this season and have drawn from winning positions at West Ham United and Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 2-0 defeat at the Vitality Stadium actually somewhat flattered Newcastle with goalkeeper Nick Pope having to make a number of saves in order to stop the scoreline from getting really embarrassing on the night.

Newcastle United lose 2-0 at AFC Bournemouth.

Pope could do little about Dominic Solanke's second half brace but still made eight saves over the course of the match. The goalkeeper was arguably the only senior Newcastle player to come away from the match with any real credit as the nine-game unbeaten run in domestic competitions came to an end with a first Premier League defeat at the Vitality Stadium.

Kieran Trippier clashes with Newcastle United fan

The 710-mile round trip to Bournemouth is Newcastle's longest of the Premier League season. And just under 1,300 United supporters made the journey down to the Vitality Stadium for the Saturday evening match.

But afterwards, tempers flared between Newcastle vice-captain Kieran Trippier and one Newcastle supporter in the away end.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Trippier appeared to take issue with the manner in which the supporter was criticising the Newcastle team following the defeat.

The England international approached the away end and shouted in response: "Were the lads not giving everything? How many injuries have we got? How many injuries have we got?"

Newcastle United's English defender #02 Kieran Trippier (C) argues with a supporter as Newcastle United's Brazilian striker #07 Joelinton (L) pulls him back. (Photo by ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images)

Reflecting on the event to Sky Sports afterwards, Trippier said: "The fans are emotional, of course they are.

"They have travelled a long way, they spend a lot of money to come and watch us. I was just having a chat with one of them, I said we are giving everything.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"There is no need to panic, we are still in a good position in the league, we are still in the Champions League, Carabao Cup quarter-finals, there is no need to panic.

"We got beat, we do apologise for that result, but the most important thing is that the lads are giving everything. We are giving more under the circumstances."