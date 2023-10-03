Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Guimaraes has agreed a new deal to extend his stay at Newcastle until June 2028. The Brazilian’s new contract includes a release clause in the region of £100million.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has revealed that the contract agreement is ‘finally sealed’ and ‘confirmed,’ with an official announcement imminent.

The Brazilian has also publicly declared he is ‘staying’ with his celebration after scoring in the 8-0 win at Sheffield United last month before kissing the Newcastle club crest on his shirt.

Guimaraes’ representatives have been in contract talks with Newcastle since the back end of last season and have now reached an agreement. The deal the Brazilian agreed when he joined The Magpies from Lyon in January 2022 for £40million ran until June 2026.

Guimaraes has attracted interest from the likes of Chelsea and Liverpool in the Premier League and even admitted to having ‘a conversation’ with Real Madrid last summer as the La Liga giants looked for midfield reinforcements after losing Casemiro to Manchester United.

The new deal is expected to be announced by the club ahead of Newcastle’s Champions League home match against Paris Saint-Germain at St James’ Park. It will be The Magpies’ first Champions League match at St James’ Park in over 20 years.

