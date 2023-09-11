Watch more videos on Shots!

Guimaraes is reportedly close to agreeing a new deal at Newcastle with talks ongoing since the back end of the 2022-23 season.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano claimed the Brazilian was ‘on the verge’ of signing a new deal at Newcastle while The Telegraph have reported that ‘significant progress’ has been made. The report adds that while the deal is not totally agreed yet, it could include a release clause which would be ‘in excess of £100million’.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

The 25-year-old’s current deal expires in June 2026 but Newcastle are hoping to tie the 25-year-old down to a longer deal. The player is currently away on international duty with Brazil.

Although Guimaraes has reiterated his desire to remain at United, he did express some frustration regarding his contract situation as he said during the Premier League Summer Series: “There is no [contract] news. But the doubt is ongoing so, let’s see.”

Guimaraes previously admitted to having ‘a conversation’ with Real Madrid last summer as the La Liga side looked to replace Casemiro.

And reports from Spain claimed Newcastle had rejected a £100million bid from Liverpool during the summer transfer window.

During the transfer window, Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe was asked about the possibility of Guimaraes leaving the club.

Brazil's forward Raphinha (C) celebrates with teammates forward Richarlison (L) and midfielder Bruno Guimaraes after scoring a goalduring the 2026 FIFA World Cup South American qualifiers football match between Brazil and Bolivia at the Jornalista Edgar ProenÃ§a 'Mangueirao' stadium, in Belem, state of Para, Brazil, on September 8, 2023. (Photo by CARL DE SOUZA / AFP) (Photo by CARL DE SOUZA/AFP via Getty Images)

“I don’t think Bruno wants to leave,” said Howe during a press conference. “I feel we are protected enough.

“The most important person in this is Bruno. He sees this season as a huge opportunity for him to play on the best stage that he can and to try and help Newcastle grow.

“That is the most important thing, not necessarily if a club comes in, it is where the player feels his home is and I think he feels that his home is Newcastle.”

Guimaraes has scored 10 goals in 61 appearances for Newcastle since his arrival and played a key role in helping the club qualify for the Champions League last season.