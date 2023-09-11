Watch more videos on Shots!

Talk of potential international U-turns for Newcastle duo Elliot Anderson and Harvey Barnes has emerged during the break from Premier League football.

Anderson was called-up to the Scotland senior squad for the first time but quickly withdrew after picking up an injury in training.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

England boss Gareth Southgate subsequently namechecked Anderson as a player ‘liked’ by the Three Lions set-up, whom the young midfielder previously represented at Under-19s level. The 20-year-old remains on England’s radar as he remains uncapped by Scotland.

Elliot Anderson also faces decisions over his international future.

Harvey Barnes has been capped once by England almost three years ago but remains eligible to play for Scotland through his maternal grandparents. The 25-year-old faces a decision whether to try and get back into the England squad or switch his allegiance to Scotland, who are on the brink of Euro 2024 qualification.

Ahead of Tuesday night’s 150th anniversary match against an England side including Callum Wilson and Kieran Trippier, Scotland boss Clarke was asked about the international futures of both Anderson and Barnes.

"We want the best players we can possibly get, if they are eligible for Scotland and got a chance to play for Scotland and improve the squad which I have got, which is not an easy thing to do,” he responded. “I get the story around it because we are playing England, you want to speak about Elliot, you want to speak about Harvey, I quite like speaking about the boys we have got.

“They have put us in a really good position and deserve a lot of credit for that."

With the next international break little over a month away, Anderson and Barnes could soon find themselves facing a big decision.

“We like [Anderson] as well,” Clarke added. “Elliot will still have that choice to make. When I come out of this camp I will look at what we have done, what we've had, what's occurred over this camp.

“We will do a debrief and then we will shape what we do from there.”