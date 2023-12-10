Bruno Guimaraes has been in fine form for Newcastle United with Eddie Howe full of praise for the Brazilian.

Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe has praised midfielder Bruno Guimaraes for how he dealt with a frustrating injury issue.

Guimaraes twisted his ankle in a 1-0 win over Fulham at St James' Park in January. Although the Brazilian wasn't sidelined for Newcastle, it was something he had to manage throughout the second half of last season after suffering further blows to the same ankle in matches against Manchester United and Brentford.

Guimaraes revealed to The Gazette that his ankle was 'p------ me off' as he sought treatment over the summer. Despite a shaky start to the 2023-24 season, Guimaraes has enjoyed a fine run of form for The Magpies in recent months with his ankle issue seemingly behind him.

When asked how debilitating the persistent niggle was for Guimaraes, Howe could only praise the player.

“I don't know, only Bruno could answer that, really," Howe admitted. "I was aware in certain games he might twist his ankle again and be sore for a period of time, but then he'd always come back from that and be able to sort of run it off.

“I don't recall him missing many training sessions from it, so I think he's handled that really well."

Newcastle United's Bruno Guimaraes, consoled by Joelinton, leaves the pitch in tears against Fulham.

Guimaraes' importance to Newcastle has been emphasised by his presence on the pitch and away from it. Newcastle have failed to win any of the seven matches the Brazilian has missed since he joined the club from Lyon in January 2022.

And he has played a key role in keeping Howe's side competitive amid a serious injury crisis which has left 12 senior players unavailable.

“You need your top players to play really well when you're in a situation like this that we're in at the moment, and I think Bruno has certainly done that," Howe admitted.

“I thought Manchester United and Chelsea, were up there with his best performances, and the first half against PSG. I think he was very, very good with the ball, very creative, managed to get himself connected with the players in front of him.

