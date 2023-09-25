Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Guimaraes has been in talks regarding a new deal at Newcastle since the back end of the 2022-23 season and has now agreed a deal until June 2028. The Brazilian joined The Magpies from Lyon in January 2022 for £40million, signing an initial four-and-a-half year deal until June 2026.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has claimed Newcastle have agreed a new deal with the 25-year-old which includes a release clause in the region of £100million. The new five-year deal will be worth around £40million in total.

Romano posted on his social media channels: “Newcastle agree new deal until June 2028 with star Bruno Guimaraes. Understand it will include release clause for fee in the region of £100m — set to be signed very soon.

“Bruno, happy to sign and stay as he loves the club.”

The post was liked by none other than Newcastle vice-captain Kieran Trippier on Instagram. Trippier and Guimaraes were Newcastle’s first two major signings under new ownership as the pair joined the club in January 2022 in the midst of a relegation battle.

Both Trippier and Guimaraes have been crucial players for The Magpies under Eddie Howe as they finished fourth in the Premier League last season, qualifying for the Champions League.