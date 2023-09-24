News you can trust since 1849
Newcastle United in talks with £40m international after Bruno Guimaraes ‘done deal’

Newcastle United are reportedly looking to tie Joelinton down to a new deal.

Dominic Scurr
By Dominic Scurr
Published 24th Sep 2023, 07:00 BST- 1 min read
Joelinton joined Newcastle from Bundesliga side Hoffenheim in 2019 for a then club record £40million. He signed a six-year deal which is set to expire in 2025.

Despite the Brazilian struggling during his first two-and-a-half seasons at the club, the arrival of Eddie Howe as head coach transformed the player into a midfield destroyer rather than a misfiring forward. Joelinton went on to be named as Newcastle’s player of the season in 2021-22 before kicking-on and helping the club finish fourth in the Premier League last season.

On the back of that, Joelinton became a senior international for Brazil and has since earned four caps for his country, scoring on his debut. The 27-year-old is currently out after suffering a knee injury while away with Brazil but is expected to be back available before the next international break in October.

In the meantime, Newcastle are in discussions regarding a new deal with Joelinton. The Magpies recently announced a one-year contract extension for Callum Wilson and are understood to have agreed an improved contract with Bruno Guimaraes until June 2028.

When asked if any new deals were set to be announced in his pre-match press conference on Friday, head coach Eddie Howe said: “Not that I know of, no.”

Joelinton has made 159 appearances for Newcastle since his arrival, scoring 22 goals. He enjoyed his best scoring season in 2022-23 as he found the net eight times in 40 appearances in all competitions despite playing the majority of the campaign in midfield or out on the left wing.

