Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Newcastle United star Bruno Guimaraes returned from a one-match suspension in the Premier League against Chelsea on Saturday - but remains at risk of another ban in the Champions League.

Guimaraes has been booked five times in the Premier League so far this season, resulting in a one-game ban which was served in the 2-0 defeat at Bournemouth earlier this month. But the Brazilian has also been booked twice in the Champions League for The Magpies against Paris Saint-Germain and Borussia Dortmund at St James' Park.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As Newcastle prepare to face PSG at Parc des Princes on Tuesday night, a booking for Guimaraes in the match would result in the player missing Newcastle's final group stage match against AC Milan next month. The significance of the Milan match at St James' Park will depend heavily on the results on Tuesday.

Eddie Howe's side need a result against PSG in order to remain in the competition. A win would give them a realistic chance of progressing heading into the final group stage match at home to AC Milan while a draw in Paris would leave them depending on results elsewhere heading into the final group stage matchday.