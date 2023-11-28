Bruno Guimaraes in danger of second Newcastle United ban after Champions League incidents
Bruno Guimaraes: £40m Newcastle United midfielder is in danger of a Champions League suspension.
Newcastle United star Bruno Guimaraes returned from a one-match suspension in the Premier League against Chelsea on Saturday - but remains at risk of another ban in the Champions League.
Guimaraes has been booked five times in the Premier League so far this season, resulting in a one-game ban which was served in the 2-0 defeat at Bournemouth earlier this month. But the Brazilian has also been booked twice in the Champions League for The Magpies against Paris Saint-Germain and Borussia Dortmund at St James' Park.
As Newcastle prepare to face PSG at Parc des Princes on Tuesday night, a booking for Guimaraes in the match would result in the player missing Newcastle's final group stage match against AC Milan next month. The significance of the Milan match at St James' Park will depend heavily on the results on Tuesday.
Eddie Howe's side need a result against PSG in order to remain in the competition. A win would give them a realistic chance of progressing heading into the final group stage match at home to AC Milan while a draw in Paris would leave them depending on results elsewhere heading into the final group stage matchday.
Should Newcastle lose and AC Milan fail to beat Borussia Dortmund, they will head into the final group stage match playing for Europa League qualification against the Serie A side. Players who are booked three times before the second leg of the Champions League quarter-final serve a one-match ban in the competition. Guimaraes has started all four of Newcastle's Champions League matches so far this season.