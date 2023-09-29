News you can trust since 1849
‘Confirmed’ - Newcastle United swoop to complete major deal after Chelsea interest & Liverpool ‘bid’

Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimaraes is set to sign a new deal at the club.

Dominic Scurr
By Dominic Scurr
Published 29th Sep 2023, 08:04 BST- 1 min read
It has been over a week since it was reported that Guimaraes had verbally agreed to extend his stay at Newcastle until June 2028. The new deal includes a release clause in the region of £100million.

The Brazilian also publicly declared he is ‘staying’ with his celebration after scoring in the 8-0 win at Sheffield United last weekend before kissing the Newcastle club crest on his shirt.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, who first broke the story of the 25-year-old agreeing a new deal, has recently provided an update stating: “It’s just matter of days to prepare all the formal documents, check with lawyers… and then Bruno will sign new deal valid until June 2028. Release clause in the region of £100m. Exclusive story, confirmed.”

But Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe has remained coy on Guimaraes’ contract situation as he told The Gazette this week: “No [update], I don’t know what’s happening.” Guimaraes’ representatives have been in contract talks with Newcastle since the back end of last season and are now understood to have reached an agreement. The deal the Brazilian agreed when he joined The Magpies from Lyon in January 2022 for £40million ran until June 2026.

Guimaraes has attracted interest from the likes of Chelsea and Liverpool in the Premier League and even admitted to having ‘a conversation’ with Real Madrid last summer as the La Liga giants looked for midfield reinforcements after losing Casemiro to Manchester United. Reports from Spain even claimed Liverpool had a £100million bid rejected in the summer.

