Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

It has been over a week since it was reported that Guimaraes had verbally agreed to extend his stay at Newcastle until June 2028. The new deal includes a release clause in the region of £100million.

The Brazilian also publicly declared he is ‘staying’ with his celebration after scoring in the 8-0 win at Sheffield United last weekend before kissing the Newcastle club crest on his shirt.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, who first broke the story of the 25-year-old agreeing a new deal, has recently provided an update stating: “It’s just matter of days to prepare all the formal documents, check with lawyers… and then Bruno will sign new deal valid until June 2028. Release clause in the region of £100m. Exclusive story, confirmed.”

But Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe has remained coy on Guimaraes’ contract situation as he told The Gazette this week: “No [update], I don’t know what’s happening.” Guimaraes’ representatives have been in contract talks with Newcastle since the back end of last season and are now understood to have reached an agreement. The deal the Brazilian agreed when he joined The Magpies from Lyon in January 2022 for £40million ran until June 2026.