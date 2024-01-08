Newcastle United duo Bruno Guimaraes and Joelinton will be impacted by a new managerial appointment.

Brazil's national football team are set to confirm a new manager after a poor run of recent results.

Brazilian club Sao Paulo announced in a statement that manager Dorival Junior has resigned from his position to take charge of Brazil. The 61-year-old is set to be appointed after Brazil failed to attract Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti to the role.

The appointment comes after a run of three straight World Cup qualifying defeats for Brazil that has left the five-time world champions sitting sixth in the South American qualifying table. Newcastle duo Joelinton and Guimaraes were involved in the recent defeats to Colombia and Argentina back in November.

Despite performing well at club level, Joelinton and Guimaraes have both been subject to some criticism for their performances in recent matches for their national side. Joelinton was shown a straight red card during the 1-0 loss against Argentina last time out.

Guimaraes has played 18 times for Brazil, including in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. Joelinton made his national team debut last summer and has five caps in total.

But a change of manager is likely to impact things as Dorival considers his squad for his first match in charge of Brazil in March. The match will take place against England at Wembley Stadium on March 23 (7pm kick-off).

