Newcastle United confirm massive new commercial deal amid 'extraordinary growth'

Newcastle United have extended their sleeve partnership deal with noon.com.

The deal, which was agreed last year, will run into the 2023/24 season, when the club, which is looking to increase its commercial revenues as it works within Financial Fair Play rules, will be playing Champions League football.

United's deal with noon.com, a digital e-commerce platform in the Middle East, was reportedly worth around £7.5million to the club last season.

Peter Silverstone, Newcastle's chief commercial officer, spoke about the "extraordinary growth" in the club's fanbase in Saudi Arabia in statement.

Silverstone said: "After an incredible first season of partnership, we are delighted that noon.com will continue as Newcastle United’s sleeve partner for the 2023/24 Season.

"Noon will be proudly worn on our sleeves as our men's team returns to the Champions League for the first time in 20 years, and our women's team, after their title winning season, continue their ascent in women's football.

"Newcastle United's ambition is to become the most supported Premier League football club in Saudi Arabia and the wider Middle East region. Partnering with noon undoubtedly helps us achieve this ambition.

"The club has the fastest growing fanbase in Saudi Arabia, having grown over 600% in the last year, and noon has contributed to this extraordinary growth.

"Similarly, Newcastle United's increased broadcast exposure, with noon on our sleeve, has helped noon to get into more homes in Saudi Arabia, and the Middle East, than ever before.

"One of the Middle East's most popular and trusted digital companies, partnering with the fastest growing Premier League club in Saudi Arabia, is a recipe for success. We thank noon.com for their continued support and trust in our partnership."

Ali Kafil-Hussain, chief of staff at noon.com, said: "We are thrilled to continue our partnership with Newcastle United for a second season after the tremendous success of our first year together.

"We truly believe that the sky truly is the limit with Newcastle United, and we couldn't be more excited for what the future holds as we bring even more value to our customers and fans."

Noon.com is backed by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, which owns 80% of United.

Biggest deal yet to come

Meanwhile, Newcastle are yet to announce next season's front-of-shirt sponsor following the ending of a deal with FUN88.

