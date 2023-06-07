News you can trust since 1849
The 'great player' recommended to Newcastle United by Allan Saint-Maximin set for transfer

A potential Newcastle United transfer target is in talks with Paris Saint-Germain.

Miles Starforth
By Miles Starforth
Published 7th Jun 2023, 12:00 BST- 2 min read
Updated 7th Jun 2023, 12:15 BST

Marcus Thuram's representatives have held "positive" talks with Paris Saint-Germain over a move to the Parc des Princes, according to a report in France.

Thuram, a close friend of Newcastle United's Allan Saint-Maximin, is out of contract at Borussia Monchengladbach this summer.

L'Equipe report that the 25-year-old forward, linked with a move to United, is wanted as a No.9 by the Ligue 1 champions.

Saint-Maximin – who has admitted that his own career is at a "turning point" ahead of the summer transfer window – revealed last December that he had spoken to Thuram, a World Cup finalist with France, about life at Newcastle.

“Yeah, I will be honest, I have chatted with him," Saint-Maximin told the Gazette.

“For me, he’s a great player. I’ve known this guy a long time. I’ve been playing football with him when I was very young. I know all his family. He has great parents. He’s an incredible guy.”

Saint-Maximin added: “I hope we have a chance to take him here. I was so happy for him (to play at the World Cup).”

Eddie Howe was asked about Saint-Maximin's desire to see Thuram, son of World Cup winner Lilian, at St James' Park.

"He’s a top player," said United's head coach. "But, yeah, no more than that. He’s one that I watched in the World Cup, for sure, but no more than that."

Newcastle United's Allan Saint-Maximin.Newcastle United's Allan Saint-Maximin.
Meanwhile, Saint-Maximin, 26, posted a lengthy statement on Instagram on Monday night.

“I am now entering a turning point in my career and I will give everything until the end to achieve my dreams," said the winger, signed from Nice in 2019.

“Thanks to everyone for the support, whatever happens, I will always give everything when I have the chance to step onto the pitch."

