Bruno Guimaraes of Newcastle United looks dejected after the team's defeat during the Premier League match between West Ham United and Newcastle United at London Stadium on November 02, 2025 in London, England. | Getty Images

Bruno Guimaraes took to Instagram to apologise to supporters following Newcastle United’s 3-1 defeat at West Ham United on Sunday.

Newcastle United lost 3-1 at West Ham United on Sunday as their wait for a Premier League away win continued.

The Magpies opened the scoring at the London Stadium through Jacob Murphy as he received Bruno Guimaraes’ pass before finding the bottom left corner.

Lucas Paqueta equalised for West Ham before a Sven Botman own goal put the home side in front at half-time. After several changes in the second half, Newcastle were unable to find an equaliser and were punished in stoppage time as Tomas Soucek made it 3-1 to The Hammers with a close-range finish.

The result leaves Newcastle 13th in the table with 13 points after 10 matches. The Magpies were backed by around 3,000 travelling fans at the London Stadium, having last seen their side win on the road in the Premier League in April.

Following the match, there were calls for an apology to be issued to Newcastle’s travelling supporters for the performance at the London Stadium.

And Magpies’ captain Bruno Guimaraes was the one to issue that apology before looking ahead to Wednesday’s Champions League clash against Athletic Club at St James’ Park (8pm kick-off).

“Have to say sorry for our fans today,” Guimaraes wrote. “Not near enough to our best level. Your support is more than appreciated by us and we have to show it on the pitch, especially away from home.

“We have a big game on Wednesday and need the Geordies more than ever.”

Guimaraes was one of six changes made by Eddie Howe following the 2-0 Carabao Cup win over Tottenham Hotspur last Wednesday. The Brazilian has scored three goals in 13 appearances in all competitions for Newcastle so far this season, with all three coming at the Gallowgate End at St James’ Park.

Eddie Howe surprised with NUFC performance

Newcastle went into the game boosted by a 2-0 win over Spurs in the cup but let their performance levels drop harshly for the trip to West Ham just four days later.

“I didn't see this coming in terms of our performance,” Howe admitted. “Which makes it harder to read because sometimes you can have a feeling going into a game that you're not quite where you need to be but I didn't have that. I thought we were ready to perform.

“That's football and that's why the game is so fascinating but so elusive at the same time. You're always trying to catch the sweet spot from my position.

“You're hoping the players are ready to perform and you can never figure it out. You can never think that you've got all the answers.

“It's such a game that can twist and turn and change so quickly. For us, it's changed negatively in a very quick time and now we've got to turn it back and flip it back the other way in a very quick time.”

Following the Athletic Club match, Newcastle return to London to face Brentford in the Premier League before the November international break.