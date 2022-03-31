Guimares rounded off a successful international break with a stunning goal and assist in a 4-0 win in Bolivia for the five time World Champions.

The 24-year-old celebrated his first international strike by putting the match ball under his shirt and sucking his thumb. It was later confirmed that Guimaraes and his partner Ana Lida Martins are expecting their first child.

The Newcastle midfielder reacted to the news on Instagram with a post which read (translated from Portuguese): “A moment that will forever be in my memory and my heart. Everything I did, gave up, fought, sweated, cried, smiled, will be summarised on this date: 03/29/2022.

"The goal was a thank you to everyone who was, is and from now on will be supporting me and cheering for me. More than a goal, an assist and a good performance.

“The perfect day. I look back and feel gratitude and pride for everything. From now on I will have someone to look after and take care of. As in all my life, the best feelings are mixed today: football and family."

Guimaraes has impressed for Newcastle following his £33.3million arrival from Lyon in January. The Brazilian had to be patient to make his first start but stole the headlines when he finally did with a stunning back-heel volley to secure a 2-1 win over Southampton.

Brazil's Bruno Guimaraes celebrates after scoring against Bolivia during their South American qualification football match for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 at the Hernando Siles stadium in La Paz on March 29, 2022. (Photo by JORGE BERNAL / AFP) (Photo by JORGE BERNAL/AFP via Getty Images)

He has kept his place in the starting line-up ever since with Jonjo Shelvey, Joe Willock and Joelinton all facing brief spells on the sidelines in March.

But with all four players set to be available at Spurs on Sunday, Magpies’ head coach Eddie Howe faces a selection dilemma.

Dropping Guimaraes would be harsh given that he has been one of United’s top performers since coming into the side.

Having said that, the international break is bound to have taken its toll on the Brazilian.

Brazil's Bruno Guimaraes (L) and Chile's Arturo Vidal vie for the ball during their South American qualification football match for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 at Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on March 24, 2022. (Photo by CARL DE SOUZA / AFP) (Photo by CARL DE SOUZA/AFP via Getty Images)

Guimaraes will have travelled over 16,000 miles to Brazil, Bolivia and back to Newcastle in a short period of time before briefly training ahead of the 500 mile round trip to London on Sunday.

The resulting jet-lag, not to mention the oxygen mask Guimaraes and his teammates required after playing 90-minutes in exhausting high-altitude conditions in Bolivia in the early hours of Wednesday morning (UK time), could make a potentially tricky decision for Howe that bit easier.

A place on the bench seems the most likely option now Shelvey is back available. Shelvey has been given a new lease of life at Newcastle under Howe, playing every minute of the nine game unbeaten run in the Premier League between December and March.

The only games he’s missed since Howe took charge (Manchester City, Chelsea and Everton) have seen The Magpies lose all three without scoring.

Bruno Guimaraes of Newcastle United celebrates scoring their sides second goal of the game during the Premier League match between Southampton and Newcastle United at St Mary's Stadium on March 10, 2022 in Southampton, England. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Whether Guimaraes starts or not on Sunday, he still has a key role to play for Newcastle between now and the end of the season.

