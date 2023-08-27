Newcastle go into the match on the back of a narrow 1-0 defeat at Manchester City last weekend, the fallout of which saw Guimaraes hit-out on social media.

The Brazilian took issue with a tweet from Newcastle fan account @NUFC360 which targeted the midfielder for criticism following the defeat.

Guimaraes responded: “Is this serious? We are in champions league football we lost against maybe one of the best teams in the world and we have a big win and lost one game!

“Support in the best moment is easy! Short stupid memories you all have look what we have done for the team this 1 year and half.”

Both tweets have since been deleted but ahead of the match against Liverpool, Magpies boss Eddie Howe also commented on the social media storm.

“I’m certainly not going to criticise the supporters here,” Howe said. “I think it’s more a lesson for us. I choose not to be on social media for that exact reason, because I want a clear thought process.

“I don’t want to pollute my thoughts with things that I read and avoid certain situations, so I take myself out of that environment. The players can choose to be on it, that’s absolutely fine because that’s their individual choice, but I think it’s important that we don’t overly react emotionally to certain things.

“Now, Bruno is a very emotional person and, I think you’ve seen on the pitch, it’s so positive for us, that emotion. He uses it brilliantly, he has used it brilliantly to not just perform well, but build a feeling with the supporters because I think the supporters see how much it means to him.

“It’s all positive in terms of that feeling that Bruno has, but this is just maybe a little lesson for him.”

Looking ahead to the Liverpool game, Guimaraes returned to Twitter to post for the first time since his passionate rant with a simple message.

Whether international or not, the tweet echoes a similar point to Guimaraes’ now deleted tweet to urge fans to get behind the team and show support at St James’ Park.