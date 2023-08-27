Eddie Howe has revealed that Javier Manquillo could leave the club this summer, although he still remains a part of his plans. The former Liverpool man has been recuperating from an injury in recent times and although he is likely behind both Kieran Trippier and Tino Livramento in the pecking order at the club, the Spaniard still has a role to play at the club.

When asked if Manquillo could leave the club this summer, Howe said: “I think that’ll depend on what he wants really. For me, I’m trying to build the squad as depth as we can for the robust season we have ahead. At the moment, it seems very calm but we’re going to have games coming as soon as this international break comes.