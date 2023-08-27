The winger hadn’t trained with Newcastle’s first-team since being frozen out by Eddie Howe in February and was made available to leave the club this summer having been deemed surplus to requirements alongside Jeff Hendrick and Isaac Hayden.

Despite interest from the likes of Celtic and Leeds United, Championship side Southampton swooped in to complete a loan deal for the former Bournemouth contract rebel.

The 29-year-old came off the bench to make his Southampton debut in a 2-1 win over Queens Park Rangers on Saturday. It was his first taste of competitive action in 2023.

After making the move to St Mary’s, Fraser told the Southampton club website: “It feels really good. The minute Russ [Martin, manager] phoned me, it was something I really wanted to happen. I just can’t wait to get started now and help the team out in any way I can.

“The club doesn’t deserve to be down here. We need to get back up as soon as possible this season, and all the lads will be doing everything we can to get us there. I’m just so happy to be here.”

Fraser also made reference to his situation at Newcastle that ultimately led to his exile from the first-team and loan exit.

“I love football, I love playing football, obviously things have happened up there [at Newcastle] that no one knows about,” he added. “So everyone can jump to conclusions and have their own thoughts on what’s happened.”