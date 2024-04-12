Chelsea pay staggering £75m in agents fees as Newcastle United’s figures revealed
Newcastle United have spent £18,881,923 on agents fees this season, an increase of £8,097,894 from last season. Figures released by the FA show that of the 17 clubs that competed in both the 2022/23 and 2023/24 Premier League seasons, only Everton and Liverpool saw a decrease in the amount spent on agents fees.
Newcastle United were the 7th highest spending club in the Premier League on agents fees, with only the traditional ‘big six’ and Aston Villa to spend more than the Magpies. Leading the way are Chelsea who spent a staggering £75,140,524 on agents fees, £31,980,452 more than they did the previous season.
Manchester City, who topped last season’s chart, spent £60,626,025 on agent fees this season with an increase of £9,062,454. For reference, Luton Town spent the least of any Premier League club on agents fees with a total outlay of £2,020,146.