Bruno Guimaraes £4m Newcastle United future hint amid Arsenal transfer interest

Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimaraes has once again been linked with an exit from the club.

The Brazilian signed a new contract at Newcastle earlier in the season which runs until June 2028 but also includes a £100million release clause. Guimaraes’ impressive form for The Magpies have made him one of the most sought-after Premier League midfielders, with Arsenal the latest club to be credited with an interest.

According to The Athletic, The Gunners ‘really like’ Guimaraes and ‘may be looking’ despite Newcastle’s desire to keep hold of the midfielder.

Transfer expert David Ornstein said: “Somebody I think off the top of my head that Arsenal and other clubs really like is Bruno Guimaraes. He can play in the eight role and the six.

“Newcastle will hope to keep hold of him, but there is a release clause though. Anyone who is going to take him, he’s got to deliver straight away. Arsenal may be looking.”

Arsenal were credited with an interest in Guimaraes before his £40million move to Newcastle from Lyon in 2022.

The fee required to acquire the Brazilian is likely to prove too costly for many clubs due to Financial Fair Play limitations. It has also been suggested that the £100million release clause cannot be triggered by another Premier League club.

Guimaraes has provided a further hit at where his future lies as he is reportedly set to buy a new home just outside of Newcastle with his wife Ana and two children. According to The Telegraph, the midfielder is set to purchase £4million house in Darras Hall and remains ‘very happy’ with his life in the North East.