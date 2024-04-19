Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Newcastle United chief financial officer Simon Capper has been appointed as a director of a company linked to the club following Amanda Staveley and Jamie Reuben’s resignations.

On April 16, it was confirmed via Companies House that Newcastle United co-owners Staveley and Reuben had been removed as directors of Newcastle United Football Club Limited with chief executive officer Darren Eales appointed in their place. Eales replaced the ownership duo as director of 20 other Newcastle-related companies, all of which are dormant.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The changes raised alarm amongst some supporters as it happened just days after Staveley’s share in the club was diluted to 5.7% while Reuben’s was increased to 14.3%. But the changes are understood to be a case of corporate housekeeping regarding dormant companies linked to the football club.

But in another update, the club’s CFO Capper has joined Eales as director of Newcastle United Football Club Limited. The other 20 companies list Eales as the only director.

Capper was appointed as Newcastle’s CFO in July 2023 following his departure from Leicester City.

Reuben and Staveley remain listed as directors of Newcastle United Football Company Limited, Newcastle United Limited and PZ Newco Limited, which is Newcastle United as we know it. Newcastle United Football Company Limited is 100% owned by Newcastle United Limited, which owns the 21 dormant companies with no tangible assets.