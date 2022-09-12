Bruno Guimaraes reacts to his ‘leaked’ Newcastle United FIFA 23 player rating
Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimaraes has reacted to his potential FIFA 23 player rating ahead of the video game’s upcoming release.
Guimaraes’ ‘Ultimate Team’ card showing his player attributes as a score out of 100 has supposedly been leaked with the latest instalment of the yearly football game franchise set to be released on September 30.
The 24-year-old has been given a rating of 81 with 69 pace, 81 dribbling, 67 shooting, 76 defending, 79 passing and 77 physical.
In response, Guimaraes tweeted using the thinking face and hand over mouth emojis, suggesting he doesn’t quite agree with the rating he has been given.
An several fans have objected the rating with one stating: “81 is an absolute joke and if you were playing for Madrid would be 88 easy.”
Another added: “They are selling you short on the statistics Bruno, best midfielder in the Premier League.”
Although Guimaraes’ apparent rating of 81 would represent an increase of two on his previous rating of 79 on FIFA 22, the player has been in fine form for Newcastle and Brazil since arriving in England from Lyon in January.
The midfielder netted five goals for the Magpies last season and started the 2022-23 campaign well before picking up a hamstring injury that has kept him out of the last three matches.
Guimaraes has claimed the 2021-22 campaign was the best of his career so far and he will be looking to push on even further this season as he looks to make an impact in the Premier League with Newcastle and Brazil at this winter’s World Cup in Qatar.