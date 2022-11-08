Saint-Maximin hasn’t started a match for Newcastle since August after suffering a hamstring injury but has been a substitute in the last two matches against Aston Villa and Southampton. At St Mary’s, the winger set-up Bruno Guimaraes to curl home United’s fourth of the afternoon as they claimed a 4-1 win against The Saints.

After the match, Saint-Maximin posted on Instagram: “It’s an absolute pleasure to play with you mon frere (my brother) Bruno Guimaraes. Well done to the whole team. We keep our unbeaten run. Third place, onto the next one.”

Bruno Guimaraes of Newcastle United celebrates after scoring their team's fourth goal during the Premier League match between Southampton FC and Newcastle United at Friends Provident St. Mary's Stadium on November 06, 2022 in Southampton, England. (Photo by Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images)

Saint-Maximin could be in contention to return to the starting line-up in Wednesday night's Carabao Cup match against Crystal Palace at St James’s Park. And Guimaraes is pleased to see the progress Saint-Maximin has made following his injury set-back.