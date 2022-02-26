The Bruno Guimaraes reaction Newcastle United fans will love following 2-0 win at Brentford
Bruno Guimaraes helped Newcastle United beat Brentford 2-0 after coming off the bench for the final half hour at the Brentford Community Stadium.
The Brazilian has been limited to late substitute appearances following his £40million arrival from Lyon last month.
But with Newcastle leading 2-0 thanks to goals from Joelinton and Joe Willock following Josh Dasilva’s early red card, the 24-year-old was introduced in Jacob Murphy's place to help see out the win.
Following the match, Guimaraes reacted on Twitter by posting: “Can we talk about Bruno now? Great job guys!! Come on Newcastle.”
Guimaraes is still waiting for his full debut for The Magpies, who are now seven games unbeaten in the Premier League after moving up to 14th in the Premier League table.
The form of Willock, Joelinton and Shelvey in midfield has made it difficult for Guimaraes to get a start but he was finally able to get a decent run out on Saturday afternoon.