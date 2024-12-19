Sandro Tonali scored a first half double for Newcastle United as they cruised into the Carabao Cup semi-final with a 3-1 win against Brentford.

Tonali scored two stunning goals to put Newcastle 2-0 up at the break at St James’ Park before Fabian Schar made it 3-0 and Yoane Wissa scored a stoppage-time consolation for The Bees. The 24-year-old midfielder’s 25-yard strike inside the opening 10 minutes of the match was his first goal for Newcastle since his debut against Aston Villa in August 2023.

Following the match, Tonali posted on social media: “Happy for the goals tonight and a win to secure a spot in the semis. Let’s keep it this way.”

Tonali’s Newcastle teammate Bruno Guimaraes replied to Tonali’s post on Instagram, stating: “What a player!”

The Brazilian also shared an Instagram story with the same three-word message. And most Newcastle fans are probably thinking the same thing about Tonali following his play on Wednesday night.

The Italian has been in fine form for Newcastle since getting a run of games starting in the No. 6 midfield role.

Speaking after the match, Tonali said: “A special night for me and a special night for Newcastle fans and for the team because we’re in the semi-final and we played very well. We played with a solid team and we’re happy for this but we’re not happy for the last goal conceded - that’s the only negative.

“We are a great team and everything is possible with this team, with these players, with this gaffer and we need to concentrate on the next game, not just the cup.”