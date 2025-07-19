‘Legend’ - Bruno Guimaraes and Sven Botman react to Newcastle United transfer

Newcastle United players have shared their reactions to Sean Longstaff’s move to Leeds United.

It was confirmed on Friday night that Longstaff would be moving to Elland Road, with the Magpies set to net an initial £12m from his sale. Longstaff had fallen down the pecking order under Eddie Howe in recent times, but had remained an integral part of the team.

“I remember obviously playing here as a little kid, nine, 10 years old. It is funny where life takes you. So to be back here now with the plans for the club and stuff, I think it is just really exciting to get going,” Longstaff told LUTV.

“I spoke to [Karl] Darlow straight away, but I have got to meet everyone. It seems like a really good group. I have heard great things.

“I think there is something to be said for a team that wants you and a club that really wants you. I think from the first time I spoke to Leeds, I sort of got a feeling that they really wanted me.

“It just fills you full of confidence and it just makes you want to repay those people. It is a massive, massive football club similar to Newcastle in a lot of ways.

“It was going to take a lot for us to leave Newcastle to be honest and I wasn’t just going to leave to go anywhere so it had to be the right place for me and my family and I think this is a perfect place.

“I got to watch pretty much all the games and see a team that was really exciting to watch, athletic, really good on the ball.

“Every time I came to play at Leeds the atmosphere was amazing it was always bouncing and a really tough place to play and just looking forward to having that on my side rather than having to play against.”

Newcastle United squad react to Sean Longstaff’s departure

Upon announcing his departure from the club, Newcastle United put together a moving video of Longstaff’s best moments throughout his time at his boyhood club. As part of a Geordie cohort of players in the dressing room, Longstaff’s departure will have a big effect on some of his former teammates, with Dan Burn among those to speak on the club’s video, describing Longstaff as one of his best friends in the game.

Bruno Guimaraes, who captained the 27-year-old during his final season at St James’ Park, described the midfielder as a ‘legend’ on his Instagram, writing: ‘Best of luck legend!! Thank you for all the time we spent together bro’. Sven Botman added: ‘Gonna miss you buddy. All the best.’

Possibly the most touching of responses to his departure, though, came from Jacob Murphy. Murphy, a fellow boyhood Newcastle United fan, has experienced similar ups and downs during his time in the north east as Longstaff. Alongside a number of pictures of him alongside Longstaff, Murphy wrote: ‘Beyond proud of everything you achieved. UCL goal scorer, cup winner… Forever a legend. The best team mate & friend, selfless & hilarious we’re guna miss you so much buddy! Best to do it.’