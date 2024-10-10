Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Bruno Guimaraes’ dad has reacted after it was confirmed the Newcastle United midfielder would be dropped for Brazil’s upcoming match against Chile.

Guimaraes has been a regular for Brazil in recent years and started nine out of 10 matches under new manager Dorival Junior. But with Brazil currently struggling for consistency and sitting fifth in the CONMEBOL 2026 World Cup Qualification table, the manager has decided to change things up against Chile.

As a result, he confirmed Guimaraes would be left out of the starting line-up for the match. It’s the first time for club or country that Guimaraes has been so publicly dropped from the side since he signed for Newcastle in January 2022.

Explaining the decision, Dorival Junior told Globo Esporte: “Bruno is a very important player. His departure today doesn’t mean he loses his importance, he knows that. It’s just an attempt to find a different midfield, with a player who is more accustomed to getting closer, as is the case with [Lucas] Paquetá.”

Guimaraes’ dad, Dick, took to social media to respond to the news and issue a message of support to the midfielder.

“Bruno, every opportunity is a chance to show your worth,” he tweeted. “Whether on the bench or on the field. Stay focused and prepared, because your time always comes. I trust in you!”

Guimaraes pays tribute to his dad at Newcastle by wearing the No. 39 shirt to represent the taxi number his dad drove back in Brazil. And Dick has become a favourite amongst Newcastle fans as he regularly attends games in support of his son.

“Of course he did some pictures when I was in Lyon, Atletico [Paranaense], my club in Brazil, but here, it's crazy,” Guimaraes said about his dad’s local fame. “My mum sometimes says, 'why do they ask for photos with him, not for me?'

"A little bit jealous, you know?! It's funny, it's funny.” Guimaraes will be hoping to be back in the starting line-up for Brazil’s match against Peru next Wednesday before returning to Newcastle for the upcoming Premier League match against Brighton & Hove Albion at St James’ Park on October 19 (3pm kick-off).

Although his place in the Brazil side is not guaranteed, Guimaraes is set to lead Newcastle out as captain against The Seagulls later this month.