Newcastle United, Liverpool and Tottenham are all interested in signing one of the Premier League's rising stars

Newcastle United have entered the race to sign talented AFC Bournemouth winger Antoine Semenyo, according to reports. The Magpies are in the market for a right-sided winger after a frustrating summer window which saw them miss out on the likes of Michael Olise and Anthony Elanga.

Newcastle are yet to sign a right winger under the PIF ownership and are keen to add an upgrade in that position amid uncertainty surrounding the long-term future of Miguel Almiron. Semenyo is renowned for his excellent pace and creativity which makes him a top target for the likes of Newcastle United, Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur in January, according to GiveMeSport.

But who is Antoine Semenyo and what would he offer Newcastle United? Here’s all you need to know.

Who is Antoine Semenyo?

Antoine Semenyo is a 24-year-old Ghanian international that currently plays in the Premier League for Bournemouth. Semenyo was born in Chelsea and played Sunday League for local side Kingfisher amid unsuccessful trials with the likes of Arsenal, Tottenham and Millwall. He nearly gave up his dream of professional football at 15 when Crystal Palace turned down the chance to sign him after an eight-week trial.

He told Sky Sports News: “Palace hit me hard the most because I was there for so long. My trial got extended and I thought I was going to be signed - and it didn't happen. I remember getting into the car crying and saying to my dad, 'Why does this keep happening?'. I stopped playing football for a year after that. I didn't play any sport, I put on a lot of weight. I didn't think I'd be here, but God works in mysterious ways."

Undeterred, Semenyo went on to sign his first professional contract with Bristol City when he was 17-years-old. He made his first team debut a year later under Lee Johnson in a 3-2 defeat to Championship side Sheffield United when he replaced Lloyd Kelly as a second half substitute. The youngster took a while to establish himself as a regular at Ashton Gate and was forced to ply his trade at the likes of Bath City in the National League South and Newport County in League Two.

After showcasing potential in both spells, he was earmarked by Sunderland as a top talent and joined the Wearside club on a six-month loan deal in January 2020. At the time, then Black Cats boss Phil Parkinson said at: "I’m pleased we have been able to bring Antoine to the club. He’s got pace and power which are qualities we highlighted and wanted to add to the squad.”

Semenyo joined a Sunderland side with ambitions of achieving promotion from League One but struggled to settle at the Stadium of Light. He was limited to just seven appearances and one full start in a difficult period which was marred by the Covid-19 pandemic and the lockdown rules that were enforced at the time.

However, after returning to Ashton Gate, he established himself as one of the most exciting dribblers in the Championship. He helped Nigel Pearson’s team beat the drop by impressing in his 44 appearances during the 2020/21 season and began to add more goals and end product to his game the following season, scoring eight and making 12 assists as the Robins finished 17th.

Mid-way through the 2022/23 season, Semenyo earned himself a £10m move to the top-flight with Bournemouth in January 2023. After a slow start, which saw him score one in 11 matches. Semenyo exploded into life under Andoni Iraola, recording eight goals and two assists in 33 matches to help his team to a solid 12th place finish.

The 24-year-old notably got on the scoresheet with a screamer from distance during a 2-2 draw against Newcastle back in February and was once again at the centre of attention this term when the two teams faced off in August. During the contest, he raced past Tino Livramento to provide an excellent assist for Marcus Tavernier in an entertaining 1-1 draw at the Vitality Stadium. Eddie Howe’s side are believed to be monitoring Semenyo’s progress and are in the market to bolster their attacking options as they look to regain their place in Europe.

Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur are also showing interest in the Ghana international, who has emerged as one of the rising stars in the Premier League this season.

Semenyo is primarily a right sided winger, but like Gordon is able to play through the middle as a centre forward and has even on occasion been utilised as a central attacking midfield player due to his composure on the ball and ability to score from distance.