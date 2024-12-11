Newcastle United players visited the Royal Victoria Infirmary this week as part of the club’s annual ‘A Helping Hand at Christmas’ campaign.

Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe and assistant Jason Tindall were joined by a group of first-team players for a visit to the RVI while another group also visited the Freeman Hospital. The visit was organised in conjunction with Newcastle Hospitals Charity and gives young patience a chance to meet their idols over the festive period.

Newcastle players including Anthony Gordon, Alexander Isak, Sandro Tonali and club captain Bruno Guimaraes spent Tuesday afternoon signing autographs, posing for photos and handing out goody bags which included bespoke Newcastle United teddy bears with black and white shirts.

The shirts were made from last season’s Castore home shirts and sewn by linen room staff at the Freeman Hospital while Newcastle Academy players helped place the shirts on over 120 bears.

NUFC Hospital Visits 2024 | Newcastle United via Getty Images

Speaking at the Royal Victoria Infirmary, Newcastle skipper Guimarães commented: “It’s always nice to spend these moments with patients and staff as we know how much it means to them.

“As a club, we’re passionate about our connection with the community so visits like this are incredibly valuable.

“We’re all extremely proud to have a chance to create memories with kids and give them some strength for the Christmas period. It’s been a heartwarming afternoon and has really lifted the spirits of everyone involved.”