Newcastle United have been tracking this young Premier League starlet since 2022.

Southampton’s 18-year-old midfielder Tyler Dibling burst onto Newcastle’s radar after he scored a first-half hat-trick against Newcastle Under-21s at St James’ Park back in 2022. The Magpies tried to sign Dibling that summer on a free transfer but he ended up joining Chelsea instead.

Dibling struggled to settle in London and quickly returned to Southampton just a couple of months later. Two years on and he has made 21 first-team appearances for The Saints, scoring his first senior goal in a 1-1 draw against Ipswich Town in September.

The teenager’s impressive performances have attracted the likes of Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa while Chelsea have also been linked with a return. Newcastle have continued to scout Dibling since missing out on signing him for free, but would now be required to pay a significant fee.

Dibling is contracted at Southampton until 2026 having signed his first professional contract in 2023.

After scoring a hat-trick at St James’ Park in 2022, Dibling admitted it was a ‘buzz’ to play at Newcastle’s home stadium.

Speaking at the time to Southampton’s website, Dibling said: "Yeah, it was good. A hat-trick in the first half, I've never done that before. The fans were good, considering there weren't that many.

"It was a real buzz, and it was nice to play in a stadium like this. All the [goals were the] same. That's what I do most, pick it up and drive, have a bang – and hopefully it goes in.

"I like to have the ball, dribble, beat a couple of people – and get my shot off. Sometimes I pass it, but I just shot there.”