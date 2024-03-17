Bruno Guimaraes 'struggling' after Newcastle United defeat at Man City as agent delivers four-word message
Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimaraes admitted he was 'struggling to find words' after Saturday's 2-0 defeat the Etihad Stadium.
Two deflected strikes from Bernardo Silva ensured Newcastle's trophy drought extended for at least another season. Now Newcastle are left battling for the lower European positions with 10 games remaining in the Premier League after the international break.
Following the match, Guimaraes took to Instagram to post: "Struggling to find words now! Disappointed to not go through in the FA Cup. We still have 10 games in the premier league to save our season. We count on our fans as always 🖤🤍."
Guimaraes' agent, Alexis Malavolta, responded to the post with a message (translated from Portuguese): "Never bend your head 🙏."
Newcastle are set to travel to Dubai for warm-weather training while Guimaraes will join up with the Brazil squad for the upcoming March friendlies against England and Spain at Wembley Stadium and Santiago Bernabéu respectively.
Guimaraes could face Newcastle team-mate Anthony Gordon, who has been called-up to the England squad for the first time. The Three Lions host the five-time world champions on March 23 (7pm kick-off).
Brazil then face Spain on March 26 before Guimaraes returns to Newcastle for the final 10 matches of the campaign. Next up for The Magpies after the international break is West Ham United at St James' Park on March 30 (12:30pm kick-off).