Bruno Guimaraes suffers fresh injury setback as Newcastle United hit by another blow
Newcastle United have been dealt yet another injury blow as Bruno Guimaraes has reportedly suffered a thigh problem while on international duty with Brazil.
The midfielder is likely to be rested for Brazil’s match against Ghana in France on Friday as a result.
Guimaraes returned from a hamstring injury with Newcastle over the weekend, playing 70 minutes before joining up with the Brazil squad.
According to Globo Esporte, the 24-year-old trained as usual with his teammates earlier in the week before complaining of leg pain. Further tests revealed that the player has thigh swelling and has been advised to sit out the Ghana match as a precaution.
Guimaraes will continue to be assessed on a daily basis ahead of Brazil’s match against Tunisia next Tuesday.
He is the second Newcastle player to suffer an injury on international duty with Alexander Isak withdrawing from the Sweden squad this week.
It is hoped both will be fit for Newcastle’s upcoming league match at Fulham on October 1.