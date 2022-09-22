News you can trust since 1849
Bruno Guimaraes suffers fresh injury setback as Newcastle United hit by another blow

Newcastle United have been dealt yet another injury blow as Bruno Guimaraes has reportedly suffered a thigh problem while on international duty with Brazil.

By Dominic Scurr
Thursday, 22nd September 2022, 2:47 pm

The midfielder is likely to be rested for Brazil’s match against Ghana in France on Friday as a result.

Guimaraes returned from a hamstring injury with Newcastle over the weekend, playing 70 minutes before joining up with the Brazil squad.

Newcastle United's Brazilian midfielder Bruno Guimaraes applauds the fans following the English Premier League football match between Newcastle United and AFC Bournemouth at St James' Park in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, north east England on September 17, 2022. (Photo by LINDSEY PARNABY/AFP via Getty Images)

According to Globo Esporte, the 24-year-old trained as usual with his teammates earlier in the week before complaining of leg pain. Further tests revealed that the player has thigh swelling and has been advised to sit out the Ghana match as a precaution.

Guimaraes will continue to be assessed on a daily basis ahead of Brazil’s match against Tunisia next Tuesday.

He is the second Newcastle player to suffer an injury on international duty with Alexander Isak withdrawing from the Sweden squad this week.

It is hoped both will be fit for Newcastle’s upcoming league match at Fulham on October 1.

