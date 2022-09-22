The midfielder is likely to be rested for Brazil’s match against Ghana in France on Friday as a result.

Guimaraes returned from a hamstring injury with Newcastle over the weekend, playing 70 minutes before joining up with the Brazil squad.

Newcastle United's Brazilian midfielder Bruno Guimaraes applauds the fans following the English Premier League football match between Newcastle United and AFC Bournemouth at St James' Park in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, north east England on September 17, 2022. (Photo by LINDSEY PARNABY/AFP via Getty Images)

According to Globo Esporte, the 24-year-old trained as usual with his teammates earlier in the week before complaining of leg pain. Further tests revealed that the player has thigh swelling and has been advised to sit out the Ghana match as a precaution.

Guimaraes will continue to be assessed on a daily basis ahead of Brazil’s match against Tunisia next Tuesday.

He is the second Newcastle player to suffer an injury on international duty with Alexander Isak withdrawing from the Sweden squad this week.