Newcastle won the match thanks to a second half strike from Joelinton, who had found the net earlier in the match only for it to be ruled out for handball. Southampton thought they’d equalised through Adam Armstrong a minute later but the former United forward was also penalised following a VAR check.

The Saints were reduced to 10 men late on as Duje Caleta-Car was shown a second yellow card for a foul on Allan Saint-Maximin.

For Guimaraes, it was a second game in three days after a speedy recovery from an ankle injury. And he’s already looking ahead to next Tuesday’s second leg back at St James's Park (8pm kick-off).

Newcastle United's Brazilian midfielder Bruno Guimaraes (C) vies for the ball during the English League Cup semi-final first-leg football match between Southampton and Newcastle United at St Mary's Stadium in Southampton, southern England on January 24, 2023. (Photo by ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images)

“Not done yet,” Guimaraes stressed. “I think we could score more goals but we're happy with the win. It was just the first 90 minutes and we played well, we controlled the game, now it's time to get some rest and think about the second game at home.”

When asked if there was a sense of disappointment not to be taking a bigger lead into the second leg, Guimaraes told The Gazette: “A little bit, we're happy with the win but not satisfied because we could have scored more goals.

"This happens in football and the most important thing was the win.”

The Brazilian – who is national team-mates with Ederson and Alisson – hailed Nick Pope as ‘the best goalkeeper in the world’ following his 10th consecutive clean sheet for Newcastle.

“Clean sheets are always welcome,” he added. “I think the defence and Pope are doing very well and we are proud. It's all important to keep the clean sheet.

“But it's just the first game. We got a big win today on a difficult pitch to play here but I think we deserve to have the win today.”