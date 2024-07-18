Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Bruno Guimaraes is set to be back at Newcastle United later this month.

The 26-year-old midfielder has been away at the Copa America with Brazil in the United States this summer. Guimaraes featured in every game for his country as they were knocked out at the quarter-final stage on penalties by Uruguay.

It continues a frustrating period for the Brazil national team, who have won just one of their last eight competitive matches. The competition saw Guimaraes reach 64 matches over the past 12 months with the vast majority of those coming from the start.

Since Brazil’s exit earlier this month, Guimaraes has been enjoying a break with his family and is one of several of Newcastle’s international players not to have travelled to Adidas Headquarters in Germany this week.

But the Newcastle fan favourite has teased his return to action on social media. After sharing several images of himself spending time with his family, Guimaraes posted an image of himself back on the grass (artificial turf) with an Adidas ball at his feet as he prepares for his pre-season return.

It’s been an eventful summer for Guimaraes in addition to the Copa America as he has been subject to transfer interest due to a £100million release clause in his contract that expired last month. Manchester City and Arsenal are both understood to be interested in the midfielder but after satisfying the Premier League’s PSR criteria by June 30, Newcastle chief executive Darren Eales has stated that he expects Guimaraes to stay on Tyneside this summer.

Newcastle have a behind-closed-doors friendly at Burnley next week before travelling to Hull City on July 27 (2pm kick-off). After the trip to Hull, Newcastle fly to Japan for two matches against Urawa Red Diamonds and Yokohama F. Marinos in Tokyo.

Guimaraes is expected to be in attendance for the trip to Japan along Newcastle’s other international players.

Newcastle will be hosting the Sela Weekender with matches against Girona and Brest on August 9 and August 10 respectively at St James’ Park. The 2024-25 Premier League season gets under way a week later against Southampton at St James’ Park on Saturday, August 17 (3pm kick-off).