Newcastle United defender Matt Targett is back at the training ground in Benton after an injury hit 2023-24 season.

The 28-year-old made just one Premier League start last season after being hit with a hamstring injury in early November. After recovering from the initial injury, Targett suffered a further problem with his Achilles that ultimately ruled him out for the remainder of the campaign.

The left-back’s last competitive game came in the 3-0 Carabao Cup win at Manchester United last year.

And for the first time since briefly returning to the bench in March, Targett has been pictured back in action as he gets back to full fitness. The defender has not made the trip with the first-team squad to Germany but is back in the gym at Newcastle’s Benton training ground.

Targett posted a short video of himself performing an exercise drill in the gym. Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe said last season that the defender would be given the ‘full summer’ to recover after his Achilles issue was worse than initially thought.

“If we rushed him back and really hit the accelerator then he could maybe be back for the last game,” Howe said last season.

“But with that in mind, it would probably be better to have a full summer to recover.”

Targett is facing at least nine months without a competitive game for Newcastle with his future at the club uncertain. Since Targett joined the club permanently from Aston Villa for £15million in 2022, Newcastle have since signed Lewis Hall, Tino Livramento and Lloyd Kelly, all of whom can play at left-back. Targett was second choice to Dan Burn when he initially picked up his injury but now risks being much further down the pecking order for the start of the new season. He still has two years remaining on his current deal at St James’ Park.

The club would listen to offers for the defender this summer as new sporting director Paul Mitchell looks to help raise funds and bolster Howe’s first-team squad this summer. After a close shave with PSR this summer, further player sales are expected this transfer window.