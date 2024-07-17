Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The latest transfer talk from Newcastle United as the Magpies look to add to their squad during the remainder of the summer transfer window.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield United are reportedly hoping to boost their bid for an immediate return to the Premier League by adding two former Newcastle United stalwarts to their squad.

For the first time since the start of the 2016/17 season, the Magpies will kick off the new campaign without academy graduate Paul Dummett and former Scotland international Matt Ritchie in their squad after the long-serving duo both departed St James Park when they contracts came to an end last month. For Dummett, that meant an end to almost quarter of century playing for his boyhood club, with 12 years coming as part of the first-team setup. After making his debut in as a substitute in a 4-0 defeat at Manchester City in the opening game of the 2013/14 season, Dummett went on to make over 200 appearances for the Magpies, with his final appearance coming as a late substitute in a 4-2 win at Brentford in the final game of last season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In an emotional social media post released following his departure, the boyhood United fan said: The time has come for me to say goodbye to the club. I write this message with a heavy heart having been proud to have represented the first team for 12 years, something I never thought in a million years I’d ever achieve. I grew up a Newcastle fan and a season ticket holder, joining the club as an eight-year-old. Leaving at 32, my time at Newcastle is something I could have only dreamed of. 24 years of dedicating my life to playing for Newcastle United, I leave with my head held high and proud of the achievements we’ve had as a team in my time here.”

Several clubs have been linked with a move for the former Wales international since he departed Newcastle earlier this month - but the latest report from TEAMtalk have suggested Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder is ‘hoping to lure’ Dummett to Bramall Lane as he looks to add some depth and experience to his defensive options. That could see Dummett link up with fellow former Magpies star Ritchie after he was strongly linked with a move to the Championship club.

The former Bournemouth winger made 215 appearances during his eight-year stay on Tyneside but struggled for game-time during his final season at St James Park. Although there were suggestions Eddie Howe could offer contract extensions to Ritchie and Dummett if his side qualified for Europe, the duo’s fate was effectively settled when Manchester United’s FA Cup Final win over rivals Manchester City ensured Newcastle would face a season without competing in European competition.

Ritchie has been strongly linked with a move to former club Portsmouth in recent weeks but Pompey manager John Mousinho moved to quash speculation over any agreement recently. However, the Blades are said to be ready to offer the 34-year-old an opportunity to extend his career and play some part in what they hope will be a successful bid to return to the Premier League at the first attempt after they suffered an overwhelmingly disappointing relegation last season.