'Outstanding' - Bruno Guimaraes loved what Newcastle United team-mate did v Man Utd

Newcastle United 1-0 Manchester United: Bruno Guimaraes and Kieran Trippier have delivered their verdicts on an impressive win at St James' Park.

Bruno Guimaraes heaped the praise on his 'outstanding' Newcastle United team-mate following Saturday's 1-0 win over Manchester United at St James' Park.

Anthony Gordon's second-half strike was enough to help Newcastle secure back-to-back Premier League wins and move above Man United in the table. Guimaraes played the ball through to Trippier who in turn set-up Gordon for a tap-in that would ultimately secure the points for The Magpies.

Following the match, the Brazilian posted on social media: "Amazing performance of our team today! Very happy with what we are building here! We continue for more."

Meanwhile, Trippier said via Instagram: "Buzzing with that one. 3 big points under the lights."

And Guimaraes was quick to react to the right-back's comments as he responded: "Outstanding your performance."

Trippier played a crucial role in the win as he grabbed his seventh assist of the Premier League season. No player in the English top flight has created more goals this season.

