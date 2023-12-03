'Outstanding' - Bruno Guimaraes loved what Newcastle United team-mate did v Man Utd
Newcastle United 1-0 Manchester United: Bruno Guimaraes and Kieran Trippier have delivered their verdicts on an impressive win at St James' Park.
Bruno Guimaraes heaped the praise on his 'outstanding' Newcastle United team-mate following Saturday's 1-0 win over Manchester United at St James' Park.
Anthony Gordon's second-half strike was enough to help Newcastle secure back-to-back Premier League wins and move above Man United in the table. Guimaraes played the ball through to Trippier who in turn set-up Gordon for a tap-in that would ultimately secure the points for The Magpies.
Following the match, the Brazilian posted on social media: "Amazing performance of our team today! Very happy with what we are building here! We continue for more."
Meanwhile, Trippier said via Instagram: "Buzzing with that one. 3 big points under the lights."
And Guimaraes was quick to react to the right-back's comments as he responded: "Outstanding your performance."
Trippier played a crucial role in the win as he grabbed his seventh assist of the Premier League season. No player in the English top flight has created more goals this season.
Guimaraes also continued his fine form for Newcastle with another dominant midfield display alongside Joelinton and 17-year-old Lewis Miley. Despite The Magpies' injury concerns, they have managed to continue their strong run of form in the Premier League with a trip to Everton next up on Thursday night before Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday.