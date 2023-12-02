Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Callum Wilson believes he will 'soon' be back in training for Newcastle United as he recovers from a hamstring injury.

The Newcastle striker was withdrawn at half-time in the 2-0 defeat at Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League last month and has missed the last three matches since. He will also miss the upcoming matches against Manchester United, Everton and Tottenham Hotspur as he works on his recovery.

When assessing his fitness on the Footballers' Football Podcast this week, Wilson said: "Things are going good, I feel good. I feel fit and strong. We're moving outside and we're getting closer.

"I'll soon be dipping back into training but it's on the physio's say-so. The sooner the better because Alex [Isak] is a product of me and I'm a product of him for my recent injury struggles.

"I think I need to get back as soon as possible to help him out, to share the load because there's a lot of demand on the players at the moment."

Wilson watched from the stands as Newcastle beat Chelsea 4-1 last time out at St James' Park and will be back on Saturday to support his team-mates against Manchester United (8pm kick-off). But he didn't travel with the squad to Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday night, instead opting to watch the match on television.

"You become a fan when you watch from afar and you can't actually affect the outcome of the result," Wilson added. "Ultimately, as a professional and a teammate, you try to give the lads confidence and energy and keep them upbeat.

"When it's on TV, it's difficult to watch. Being brutally honest, sometimes I'll have it on in the background but just pottering around the house doing bits and bobs because sitting there through the whole 90 minutes is frustrating.

"Home games I go to, of course, because you can be down in the dressing room with the lads and I say give them energy they need at times.

"I'm like everybody else, you feel restricted and itching to get back but personally it gives you that motivation.

"When I sit there watching a game at St James' Park and for example Alex scores, a player in your position who is doing well. It's competition and when you're not down there to compete, it's almost even more frustrating at times."

Both Wilson and Isak have scored seven goals each in the Premier League this season and have both been hit with their respective injury issues. But Isak took his tally to nine in all competitions with his goal in the 1-1 draw at PSG on Tuesday - something Wilson wants to use as motivation.