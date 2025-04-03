Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Bryan Mbeumo scored from the penalty spot as Brentford lost 2-1 at Newcastle United on Wednesday evening.

Alexander Isak and Sandro Tonali scored either side of Mbeumo’s second-half spot kick, which took his Premier League goal tally to 16 for the season.

The defeat leaves Brentford sitting 11th in the Premier League table with eight games remaining while Newcastle moved up to fifth in the table and into the potential Champions League places ahead of Chelsea’s match at home to Tottenham Hotspur on Thursday night.

The Magpies will be looking to build on their Carabao Cup win by securing Champions League football. With European football of some kind already guaranteed for next season, Newcastle will look to strengthen their squad over the summer.

The Magpies are understood to be long-term admirers of Mbeumo as they look to strengthen out wide this summer. The right-wing position remains the only area of Newcastle’s squad not to be strengthened since the takeover.

And after selling Miguel Almiron to Atlanta United in January, the need for further options on the right-wing in particular has become even more pressing heading into the summer transfer window.

Newcastle United target Bryan Mbeumo signing

Mbeumo has long been linked with a move to Tyneside, with the Telegraph reporting ahead of the January transfer window that Newcastle United were ‘lining up’ a move for the winger. Whilst that didn’t materialise in the winter, the Magpies will have more funds to spend this summer and the 25-year-old could once again be on their shopping list.

Back in January, Frank warned off potential interest in Mbeumo by emphatically stating during the first few days of the window: "In January? I would say good luck," Frank said.

"We love Bryan. He loves playing here. He has had a fantastic season, so nothing will happen."

The 25-year-old is reportedly valued at around £50million by Brentford and has a contract that runs until June 2026, with an option of a further year.

Bryan Mbuemo comments on defeat at Newcastle United

Reflecting on the match against Newcastle, Mbeumo recognised Eddie Howe’s side as ‘very good’ and St James’ Park as ‘always tough’.

“It is a hard one tonight and we deserved more,” he said after Wednesday’s match. “It was good performance but at the end it was not enough.

“I think we knew it was going to be a tough game against a very good side and at the end it was a bit frustrating. It is hard to take.

"We knew it is important to get the points away. It is always tough to come here. It is really tight and we are going to give it our best game by game and see where it takes us."

Newcastle face competition for Bryan Mbeumo

Several top clubs have also been linked with a move for Mbeumo ahead of the summer transfer window.

Liverpool and Arsenal have been credited with an interest in recent times but, according to Romuald Eteki, a football agent and pundit on CRTV Sports in Cameroon, they are not clubs that Mbeumo should be thinking about joining this summer.

Speaking about the interest in Mbeumo, Eteki told AfricaFoot: “Bryan Mbeumo has a lot of suitors this season, thanks to his performances. Liverpool, to compensate for a future departure of Salah, or Arsenal are often mentioned. However, I think Newcastle would be a good destination for him.

“Already, he would pass an obvious level. Newcastle has been fighting for European places for 2 years, which is not the case for Brentford. In addition, at Newcastle, he would certainly arrive in the shoes of an indisputable holder because on the right side of the team, there is not a player who stands out.

“Yet at Arsenal where Saka is unshakeable on the right or at Liverpool where he succeeds Salah, the best player in the [Premier League], the expectations would therefore be very high. Which can add additional pressure.”