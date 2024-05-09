Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Premier League news: Burnley have become the latest team to switch kit suppliers ahead of the new season.

Burnley have signed a ‘multi year’ deal with Castore to make their new playing and training kits from next season. The Manchester-based company will provide matchday and training kit for Burnley’s men’s, women’s and academy sides, replacing Umbro who have been their kit manufacturer since 2019.

Burnley chairman Alan Pace said: "As organisations we have similar values, the desire to push boundaries, a passion for innovation and a mission to make athletes better. Castore's philosophy of 'Better Never Stops' is perfectly aligned with our vision as a forever forward-thinking football club.

"With an esteemed portfolio of world-class athletes and brands from across the world of sport, I look forward to together developing a powerful partnership to build our brand globally and one that our fans can enjoy."

Castore’s new agreement with Burnley comes after they lost both Aston Villa and Newcastle United to Adidas. The Magpies have agreed a deal with Adidas, worth a reported £40m a season, that will begin next season and see Newcastle United wear Adidas kits for the first time since the 2009/10 season.

Villa, meanwhile, will likely wear Adidas kits in the Champions League with Unai Emery’s side on the verge of securing their place in the competition. Their switch from Castore to Adidas comes after complaints from players about their ‘wet look’ design earlier this season.