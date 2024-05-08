Newcastle United and Man Utd ‘target’ suffers serious ACL injury as summer transfer in doubt
FC Copenhagen starley Roony Bardghji has been dealt a major blow in his hopes of securing a big-money transfer move this summer. Bardghji has been linked with clubs across the continent with Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester United and Newcastle United all among those reportedly interested in signing the 18-year-old.
However, Bardghji has suffered an ACL injury in training and is likely to miss the rest of the year as he begins the long recuperation and rehabilitation process. The injury may dissuade potential buyers from making a move for the youngster this summer.
Bardghji is regarded as one of Europe’s upcoming talents and showcased his abilities in the Champions League this season, netting against Manchester United during Copenhagen’s 4-3 win over the Red Devils in November. Speaking about the youngster’s injury, sporting director Peter Christiansen said: “We all feel for Roony, and everyone in and around the club will do everything we can to help him get back on the pitch again.
“Right now he needs to take it easy to process what has happened, but we all know him as a dedicated and deeply serious footballer who we know will come back even stronger.”
Copenhagen’s Champions League run was ended by Manchester City in the Round of 16 but they still harbour ambitions of sealing a domestic trophy. They have four games of the regular season left to play and are gunning to add a 16th Danish Superliga title to their trophy cabinet - a record-setting amount if they are able to triumph this campaign.