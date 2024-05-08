Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

FC Copenhagen starley Roony Bardghji has been dealt a major blow in his hopes of securing a big-money transfer move this summer. Bardghji has been linked with clubs across the continent with Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester United and Newcastle United all among those reportedly interested in signing the 18-year-old.

However, Bardghji has suffered an ACL injury in training and is likely to miss the rest of the year as he begins the long recuperation and rehabilitation process. The injury may dissuade potential buyers from making a move for the youngster this summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bardghji is regarded as one of Europe’s upcoming talents and showcased his abilities in the Champions League this season, netting against Manchester United during Copenhagen’s 4-3 win over the Red Devils in November. Speaking about the youngster’s injury, sporting director Peter Christiansen said: “We all feel for Roony, and everyone in and around the club will do everything we can to help him get back on the pitch again.

“Right now he needs to take it easy to process what has happened, but we all know him as a dedicated and deeply serious footballer who we know will come back even stronger.”