Newcastle United transfers: Eddie Howe has dropped a major hint on how the Magpies will act in the summer transfer market.

Eddie Howe has dropped a major hint on how Newcastle United will approach this summer’s transfer window amid financial restrictions imposed on them by the Premier League. The Magpies will have money to spend this summer, but their need to comply with PSR means they will have to act clever in the market in order to strengthen their squad and comply with those spending rules.

Being able to strengthen the options available to Howe, without depleting his current resources too much in terms of player sales, will be key to how successful Newcastle are in the upcoming window. This is a big balancing act for the club to get right and Howe was asked about how he envisions Newcastle United can progress in transfer markets with these current financial restrictions.

Speaking to Gary Neville on the Overlap, Howe responded: “The only way that I know is for us to get to the next stage at Newcastle is through smart recruitment. That is going to be where we ultimately succeed or fail, and when I say smart, we need to get players for cheaper than the market value and we need to get them before they’ve developed and are recognised.

“Given the restrictions, I don’t know another way of doing it. Also, we need to keep our current group of talented players that are making a difference and are continuing to grow. I think it can be done but it’s going to be hard.”

The Magpies sold Allan Saint-Maximin last summer in order to help raise funds for a summer spend that saw them sign Sandro Tonali, Harvey Barnes and Tino Livramento on permanent deals. Asked about that decision to sell the Frenchman, Howe admitted he didn’t want to lose the winger, but it was a move forced by financial restrictions: “I loved working with him.” Howe said.