Wilson missed Wednesday night’s 1-0 Carabao Cup win over Manchester City with a minor hamstring issue while Alexander Isak hobbled off with a calf problem after scoring the only goal of the game.

Wilson was spotted training separately before first-team training on Friday with the striker facing a late fitness test for the match along with Isak.

“Callum we’re going to see today,” Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe said in his pre-match press conference. “Very minor hamstring tightness so he has every chance of being available for the game.

Howe added: “Alexander Isak is another one who we’ll have to make a late check on. That’s the cost of three games that we had last week. It’s usually the third game where these games build up and that’s where we are.”

Both Wilson and Isak have been key players for Newcastle despite competing for the same position. The pair have scored four goals apiece so far this season with Wilson netting 22 goals since the start of last season and Isak scoring on 14 occasions since joining the club for a record £63million fee from Real Sociedad last summer.

Sven Botman (knee) and Dan Burn (illness) missed the match against Manchester City but Howe hopes to have the defensive pair back available for this Saturday’s match at St James’ Park (3pm kick-off).

“Sven, we’ll have a late check on him,” The Magpies boss continued. “Dan Burn has been ill but we think he’ll be okay.

“[Bruno Guimaraes] did twist his ankle in the game [against Manchester City] and initially it took him some time to run it off but hopefully he’s okay.”

Emil Krafth, Joe Willock and Harvey Barnes have already been ruled out for the match. Although Newcastle are likely to have at least one striker available for the match, Howe did ponder potential options in the position should both his recognised strikers be unavailable.

“We have a few options,” Howe admitted. “Anthony Gordon has played as a striker for England and has done very well - he would probably be the first in line, with Jacob Murphy who can also play the position.

“We have Joelinton, who has played the role historically. He would play it slightly differently to the other players we have got. We also have the option of trying something quite different tactically.