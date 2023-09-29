‘Shocking’ - Newcastle United injury bombshell as star ruled out until 2024

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Barnes suffered a foot injury in the early stages of Newcastle’s 8-0 win at Sheffield United and is now facing an extended spell on the sidelines.

The 25-year-old joined The Magpies from Leicester City for £38million in the summer and grabbed a goal and an assist on his competitive debut in the 5-1 win over Aston Villa on the opening day.

Expanding on Barnes’ injury, Howe said ahead of Saturday’s Premier League match against Burnley at St James’ Park: “We think he’s going to be out for around three months.

“No surgery required which is good news but his foot is now in a boot. It’s an injury underneath his toe and he’s now starting his recovery.

“I think he’s going to be quite sedated for a period of time because he’s got to rest and give it every chance to recover and then we have to build him up slowly.

“No, it’s not a fracture. I don’t actually know the right term to use but it is an unusual injury and we’re sort of a little bit baffled as to how and why it’s come about. Sometimes as much as you try and find a reason, there isn’t one and it’s just one of those things that happens. He knew straight away, it’s very unusual to see that.”

Howe went on to state that the three months recovery period is for Barnes to return to training and that the winger could be out of competitive action for a slightly longer period, stretching into the New Year.

“I think the three months is probably to return to training,” Howe told The Gazette. “But we live in hope that he could come back sooner than that. That’s probably where it is.