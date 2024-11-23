‘Of course’ - Eddie Howe drops major Callum Wilson contract hint

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Callum Wilson has less than a year to run on his current contract at Newcastle United and Eddie Howe has revealed there is a possibility the club will extend the striker’s current deal.

Wilson has yet to feature in a matchday squad this season after suffering an injury during pre-season. The 32-year-old may be back in contention on Monday night for their clash with West Ham with Howe revealing that he trained with the group for the first time this season on Friday.

Wilson has a brilliant goals to game record during his time on Tyneside, however, fitness issues have plagued him this calendar year with the former Bournemouth man having made just six appearances in 2024. Wilson is one of a number of players that will see their current contract expire at the end of this season and Howe has admitted that despite his injury issues, there is a chance Wilson extends his stay with the club.

Asked if a new contract could be offered to the striker, Howe responded: “Of course there is. Callum’s got outstanding qualities.

“I know everyone in football has short memories, but you look at what Callum has done since I’ve been here – when he’s been on the pitch, he’s been incredible. That Champions League season, the way he and Alex dovetailed together, to help each other and help the team to produce some brilliant performances and results was brilliant to see.

“Now, for a long period of time, we’ve lost that ability to play them together or to help them share the load. That’s been a real frustration of mine, and I know for the players themselves too.

“My wish for Callum is just that he gets back consistently fit. If he does that, then there’s no doubting his qualities.

“Beyond that, the future will take care of itself. I don’t necessarily get too bogged down or worried about that, it’s more about just helping Callum in the short term.”

Despite his fitness problems last season, Wilson still managed a very impressive ten goals in 26 appearances in all competitions and in the process became the club’s second-top all-time Premier League goalscorer behind only Alan Shearer.